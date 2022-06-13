Steve Clarke admits Scotland defeat to Ireland was ‘bit of a head scratcher’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke admits Scotland defeat to Ireland was ‘bit of a head scratcher’

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 2.54pm Updated: June 13 2022, 4.58pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke getting ready for Armenia after Dublin disappointment (Adrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke getting ready for Armenia after Dublin disappointment (Adrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke admits Scotland’s dispiriting Nations League defeat by Republic of Ireland was “a little bit of a head scratcher” as he prepares to face Armenia.

The Tartan Army had hoped the 2-0 home win over Tuesday’s opponents in their opening Group B1 game had got Scotland back on track following their World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine, but it was a comfortable 3-0 win for the Irish  on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference from Ireland where he confirmed he had “significant” injury worries for the trip to Yerevan, Clarke initially responded to a question about Scotland’s performance in Dublin by saying: “Ireland played better on the day”.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland
Scotland were beaten 3-0 by Republic of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

And when asked later why the performance had regressed from the Armenia game, he said:  “The million dollar question, I don’t know.

“Football is a strange game at times.

“Sometime you get a result that you don’t really expect.

“Probably the reaction to the game on Saturday is as much a case of, ‘where did that come from?’

“It was a little bit of a head scratcher.

“Obviously disappointing on Saturday. We will focus on the next game, Armenia.

“As we always do we will get together as a group, speak about things, show some things on video and try to get them on the training pitch and moving again for the next game.”

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss was also questioned about the criticism he and his team received after the defeat in Dublin and against Ukraine.

Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke has found himself facing criticism (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “People can write and say what they want. There is nothing I can do to control that, the most important thing is what we do next.”

Despite a double-header against  group leaders Ukraine looming in the September fixtures, Clarke refused to attach added importance to the game against Armenia.

He said: “There is pressure on every game in football when you are representing your country. There is pressure in every game in football.

“I don’t think there is any more pressure on this game than there would be normally.

“It is important in the context of the Nations League because we want to go to the September games with a realistic chance of topping the group so it is important from that point of view.

“It is always nice when you win. Everyone always feels a little bit better when you win.

“I hope the players play as well as they can play because if they play as well as they can play and take their A game to the pitch it is a game that we should win.

“As long as we get one more than the opposition that will be enough to get three points and that’s what we will aim to do.”

Clarke confirmed there will be “some rotation” for matchday three as he contends with injuries.

He said: “We have some significant doubts.

“We will assess before we travel but we have  significant injuries that we have to deal with. No names.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]