Nottinghamshire offering free entry for final day of England-NZ second Test

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 5.16pm Updated: June 13 2022, 10.28pm
Entry for the final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge will be free (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottinghamshire have thrown open the doors of Tent Bridge for the final day of England’s second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand, offering tickets free of charge.

The venue was sold out of the first three days as both sides piled on first-innings runs, but Monday’s play took place in front a much reduced crowd.

With the result still uncertain and the possibility of an England series win should the hosts find a way to wrap up a positive result, the county announced shortly after tea that entry would be complimentary.

In an update posted on Monday evening, Nottinghamshire said Trent Bridge had “reached capacity” and requested supporters without tickets did not travel to the venue.

Fans had earlier been told to register for access at tickets.trentbridge.co.uk and encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the Trent Bridge Community Trust.

The club said: “The decision to permit free entry has been taken by Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club after a frankly thrilling four days sent the contest into its final chapter with all three results still possible.

“We hope that this gesture will encourage first-time visitors to join long-standing supporters at Trent Bridge and we can’t wait to welcome you to our historic home.”

