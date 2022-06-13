Andy Murray forced to pull out of Queen’s with abdominal injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray forced to pull out of Queen’s with abdominal injury

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 6.56pm
Andy Murray suffered an injury against Matteo Berrettini (Bernd Wei’brod/AP)
Andy Murray suffered an injury against Matteo Berrettini (Bernd Wei’brod/AP)

Andy Murray has been forced to pull out of this week’s cinch Championships at Queen’s Club due to the abdominal injury he suffered in Stuttgart.

The three-time grand slam champion underwent a scan on Monday which showed a strain to his left abdomen.

However, the former world number one is hopeful of being able to step up his preparations for Wimbledon next week.

Murray said: “After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year.

Germany Tennis
Andy Murray needed treatment during the Stuttgart final (Bernd Wei’brod/AP)

“The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”

Murray suffered the injury during a three-set defeat by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The 35-year-old had made it through to the final of a grass-court tournament for the first time since winning his second Wimbledon title in 2016, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios along the way.

He was bidding to win his first title since 2019 but, after forcing a deciding set, began to experience discomfort and twice needed treatment before succumbing to a 6-4 5-7 6-3 defeat.

2016 AEGON Championships – Day Seven – The Queen’s Club
Murray is a five-time winner at Queen’s (Steve Paston/PA)

Rather than get some more matches under his belt this week, Murray is now likely to play an exhibition towards the end of next week in a blow to his preparations for SW19.

But British number two Dan Evans believes Murray’s absence from Queen’s should not hamper his Wimbledon bid.

“It’s never easy for people to be injured, especially this time of year. It’s not ideal,” said Evans.

“In Andy’s case, if anybody knows how to prepare himself for Wimbledon, it’s him.

“I don’t think if he plays this week or next week, in my opinion it wouldn’t matter for his preparations as long as he can prepare. If he can still play tennis in a week or so, I think he’ll be OK. So in that sense, it’s not ideal, but it’s not the end of the world for him.”

Evans plays Berrettini, the reigning Queen’s champion, in the first round on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier