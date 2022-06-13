Wigan midfielder James McClean believes future is bright for Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wigan midfielder James McClean believes future is bright for Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 7.06pm
Republic of Ireland international James McClean is excited about the future (Brian Lawless/PA)

James McClean has expressed his excitement at the prospect of a new generation of Republic of Ireland players taking the national team to greater heights.

At the age 33, McClean hopes to win his 94th senior cap against Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz on Tuesday evening, although it is the younger members of the squad in whose hands the future lies.

Asked how excited he was by what he has seen from the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Jayson Molumby, Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Michael Obafemi, McClean said: “It’s very exciting.

“Obviously they are showing the ability and potential that they have. The more experience you get at this level, the more their ability will be enhanced.

“I think the future is bright, which is obviously a nice thing, and I think you saw it last Saturday – Nathan Collins at the back, the shift Jay Molumby put in in the middle of the park, and if you look at the second and third goals, you can see what Troy and Michael can do.

“It is obviously very pleasing. It is just nice to be here and see that day in day out and see potentially what they could go on to be.”

Those performances came in Saturday’s 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland in Dublin, a result which finally ended Ireland’s wait for a first victory in the competition but more, provided vindication of manager Stephen Kenny’s drive to promote from the Under-21s ranks.

However, it was achieved in part courtesy of the energy and dead-ball delivery of McClean, a relative veteran who turned in an eye-catching display on his return to the starting line-up.

Asked if his presence at the pre-match press conference at he LKS Stadium signalled that he would captain the side in the absence of the injured Seamus Coleman and John Egan and the suspended Shane Duffy, the Wigan man said: “I have not been told that, I don’t know. That’s up to the manager, obviously.”

After a smiling Kenny sitting beside him interjected: “Absolutely no chance”, he joked: “I think the chef will get it before I get it!”

McClean made his debut as a substitute in a friendly against the Czech Republic in February 2012, but insists every cap he has earned since has been as meaningful as the first.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will have to make changes for the game in Lodz (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “Every cap is special no matter what age you are. That’s the way it has always been for me anyway. You are representing your country, putting on the shirt. It is a special feeling.

“It doesn’t matter if it is my first cap or 150, it is still a special feeling. I think that’s the way it should be treated.”

McClean will hope to keep his place in a team which will have to change significantly from that which started against Scotland – man of the match Obafemi seems certain to miss out – but Kenny is not unduly concerned despite the resources available to opposite number Oleksandr Petrakov.

He said: “That’s why we have been blooding players, to give us this level of depth. I feel that anybody coming in will not necessarily weaken us.

“We have a strong squad and we have the capacity to deal with that. It’s a big challenge for us nonetheless, but one that we are not fearful of.”

