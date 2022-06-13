England captain Harry Kane continuing talks with counterparts over Qatar stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England captain Harry Kane continuing talks with counterparts over Qatar stance

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 10.46pm
Harry Kane is hopeful of agreeing some steps with his counterparts before the next international break in September (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane is hopeful of agreeing some steps with his counterparts before the next international break in September (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane is continuing to work with fellow national team captains on a collaborative approach to making a stand against human rights issues in Qatar.

Accusations over the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded this winter’s finals back in 2010.

World Cup organisers insist there have been “actually three” work-related deaths – amid reports of many more – since the construction of the majority of the stadiums began.

England boss Gareth Southgate previously said it is a “great shame” that sections of Three Lions supporters will not travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and stressed that no-one was “complacent” about the issues involved.

He also hosted a 30-minute meeting with his squad in March, discussing the ongoing challenges in Qatar and opening a dialogue on how England could show their opposition.

As England skipper, Kane has also been playing a role and is hopeful of agreeing some steps with his counterparts before the next international break in September.

“Christian Eriksen got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago now,” Kane said of the Denmark player and his former Tottenham team-mate.

“Obviously there is (Spurs’ France captain) Hugo Lloris, who I am in touch with a lot anyway. So the discussion was there to maybe do something as a collective.

“We spoke to the Football Association and their guys and I know they are having a meet-up next week or in a couple of weeks where they will discuss things amongst themselves as well.

“When we come to a decision of something we want to do, for sure we will share it.

England Training and Press Conference – Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground – Monday 13th June
Harry Kane (right) faced the press alongside manager Gareth Southgate on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think it will be important to do it collectively. I feel like it will be a bit more of a stance, a bit more power.

“I’d imagine by the next camp we’d like to have something but the conversations will go on over the next couple of weeks and then I’m guessing after that, they will let us know how that went.

“The players can talk amongst ourselves and here we have obviously a squad WhatsApp group that we all talk amongst.

“So there’s no time time-frame on it but obviously the World Cup is coming thick and fast. We want to focus to be on that.”

Ahead of the World Cup draw, Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater urged Southgate to “pick his words carefully” after voicing concerns over the country’s suitability as hosts.

But the 51-year-old has continued to back his players to talk about Qatar, as well as issues such as racism and the taking of the knee.

“They’re making a stand every time they speak,” he said of any plans for the players to make a stance.

“I was in Qatar for the draw and I met some of the workers and we had a long discussion and I’m back out there in a few weeks.

“The FA are doing things. I know Harry has had conversations with some of the other captains. We think some collective standpoints would be important.

“We want to have that consistency, we don’t want to have countries trying to outdo each other or pick each other off. They’re trying to do something that would try to make a difference if possible. So there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.”

