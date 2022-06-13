James McClean taking nothing for granted as he closes in on century of caps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McClean taking nothing for granted as he closes in on century of caps

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 11.02pm
James McClean is closing in on 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
James McClean is closing in on 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

James McClean is taking nothing for granted as he closes in on a century of caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The 33-year-old Wigan wing-back is in line to make a 94th senior appearance for his country against Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz on Tuesday evening as Ireland look to build upon Saturday’s encouraging 3-0 Nations League victory over Scotland.

McClean has spent the decade since he made his debut as a substitute against the Czech Republic in February 2012 as a regular under successive managers, but insists he cannot look too far ahead as he approaches the milestone.

He said: “First off, coming first of all into the camp, you want to be able to show your ability and take it one cap at a time. Obviously you hope you’re going to have a long international career, but you never know.

“Form, opinions of managers, injuries, can dictate that. I’ve been very lucky that for 10 years now, I’ve been picked for every single squad I’ve been available for, which is something I’m very proud of.

“The 100th cap? Again that depends on a lot of things, all the things I’ve just mentioned there, form, being picked, injuries, et cetera.

“If it’s to happen, it’s seven games away and a lot can happen between now and then. Look, as the old boring cliche goes, ‘one game at a time’.”

McClean’s longevity is due in part to his physical condition, which manager Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admits has surprised him.

Kenny said: “It’s incredible, the level. If anything, he’s got quicker over the last year and it’s down to this rigorous training regime that he has.

“To get to the levels he’s got to is just phenomenal. It’s a great example to the young players because the longevity in his career is due to his absolute commitment to his physical condition. That’s the reason he has a great chance of continuing in his career.”

McClean revealed his fitness regime includes a love of boxing, although it is one he has to manage carefully to keep his wife Erin happy.

He said: “I’ve taken up boxing, which I’ve enjoyed. That’s a bit of a passion of mine.”

He added with a smile: “I’d train all day if my wife would let me. Unfortunately, I’ve three kids and she nags me about going to the gym.

“I’m lucky that I’ve a nice gym at home, so it’s not like I’ve to leave the house to go to the gym. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing.”

