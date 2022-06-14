On this day in 2016 – Ronald Koeman appointed new Everton manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2016 – Ronald Koeman appointed new Everton manager

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 6.02am
Everton appointed Ronald Koeman as manager in 2016 (Dave Howarth/PA)
Everton appointed Ronald Koeman as manager on this day six years ago.

The Dutchman succeeded Roberto Martinez, who was sacked before the final game of the 2015-16 season.

Everton agreed to pay Southampton a reported £5million in compensation to bring the former Barcelona player, then 53, to Goodison Park from the south coast.

Owner Farhad Moshiri (left) and Bill Kenwright (right) had made Koeman their top target
Owner Farhad Moshiri (left) and Bill Kenwright (right) had made Koeman their top target (Martin Rickett/PA)

Koeman, who had caught Everton owner Farhad Moshiri’s eye after guiding Saints to seventh and sixth-placed Premier League finishes in the previous two seasons, agreed a three-year deal.

“We are really pleased to have secured the man who was our number one target from the moment we set out to appoint a new manager,” said chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton had decided to make a change after Martinez’s promising first season, when they finished fifth in 2013-14, was followed by two frustrating mid-table campaigns.

It was hoped Koeman could revive their Champions League ambitions.

“Everton’s history is a big one and we will try to reach what they did in the past,” said Koeman. “That is difficult but everything is possible.”

Koeman's spell at Everton proved a frustrating one
Koeman’s spell at Everton proved a frustrating one (Dave Howarth/PA)

It was to prove an underwhelming appointment, however, with Koeman lasting just 16 months before being sacked with Everton 18th nine games into the 2017-18 campaign.

There has been something of a revolving door at the club since with Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez having all come and gone before Frank Lampard took over in January.

Koeman was not out of work long, landing the job as Holland national team manager the following February after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He left in 2020 to take over at Barcelona but lasted just a year at the Nou Camp.

He has since agreed a deal to return to his old job with Holland when current boss Louis Van Gaal steps down after this year’s World Cup.

