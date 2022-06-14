Ex-Denmark forward Jon Dahl Tomasson appointed Blackburn boss on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Denmark forward Jon Dahl Tomasson appointed Blackburn boss on three-year deal

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 8.40am
Jon Dahl Tomasson has been named Blackburn boss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson has been named Blackburn boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Blackburn have appointed former Denmark international Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old ex-Malmo boss has signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park to replace Tony Mowbray, who left last month.

“I’m really proud and excited to be taking over as head coach of Blackburn Rovers – a club with a lot of tradition and also great ambition,” said Tomasson, who will be joined by new assistant coach Remy Reijnierse and performance director Ben Rosen.

“We have a young team here, and also a great academy, and the owners have a clear vision, which is to develop players and become a sustainable Premier League club over time, so I’m really happy to be involved in this exciting new chapter for the club.

“Since leaving Malmo, I have been looking for the right club and I had a lot of options, but after speaking to Steve (Waggott, chief executive) and Gregg (Broughton, director of football) I got a really good feeling about the club and I knew that I had found my next opportunity.

“I grew up watching English football, so I know all about the passion for football here and how special football fans are in England, so it’s great to come to such a big club as Blackburn Rovers and to be involved with such passionate fans and in a really good league, which the Championship is.

“It will be a great challenge, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”

Former Newcastle, Feyenoord and AC Milan forward Tomasson was appointed Malmo boss in January 2020 and won successive Swedish league titles before leaving the club at the start of this year.

He previously coached Dutch clubs Excelsior and Roda JC and was assistant manager of Vitesse Arnhem and the Denmark national team.

