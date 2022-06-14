England lose Zak Crawley for a duck at start of 299-run victory target chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England lose Zak Crawley for a duck at start of 299-run victory target chase

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 1.36pm
Zak Crawley walks off after being dismissed for a duck at the start of England’s chase for a victory target of 299 runs against New Zealand
Zak Crawley walks off after being dismissed for a duck at the start of England’s chase for a victory target of 299 runs against New Zealand

England lost Zak Crawley for a duck at the start of a taxing runs chase as the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand romped towards a thrilling conclusion at Trent Bridge.

In front of a capacity crowd, who flocked to the ground to take advantage of free admission, the hosts were set a stiff target of 299 in 72 overs after the Black Caps squeezed out 60 runs for the last three wickets.

A required-rate of 4.15 on a day five pitch would usually send a batting side into their shells in pursuit of a draw, but the new England regime under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have vowed to take such challenges on.

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
General view as spectators watch the action during day five of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series match at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

They duly took 36 off the first nine overs before lunch, with Alex Lees scoring the majority as he reeled off six boundaries, but paid with the early loss of Crawley. With both sides desperate to triumph, a rousing finale looks to be on the cards in Nottingham, with all results possible.

With the Kiwis 238 ahead at the start, England saw an important chance go down off the second ball of the morning, Joe Root failing to cling on when Matt Henry edged Jack Leach. With Stokes’ bouncer barrage failing to have the desired effect, it took the introduction of Stuart Broad on his home to change the tone.

Broad replicated Stokes’ short-ball methods but got the desired results, snaring Henry’s edge on the way through to Ben Foakes’ gloves. He backed it up with the wicket of the injured Kyle Jamieson – who is not due to bowl after suffering a back injury – using the same aggressive tactics. With his movement limited, Jamieson tried to hook rather than evade and was well caught by the athletic Foakes.

At that stage the lead was a more manageable 263, but England could not get to grips with the measured Mitchell and the unpredictable number 11 Trent Boult.

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
England captain Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the dismissal of New Zealand’s last man Trent Boult (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

They put on a game-changing 35 in 32 balls, with Boult taking 14 in a single Stokes over as he carried on too long with the old ball and Mitchell finishing with a flourish by heaving Broad for a straight six.

The belated arrival of James Anderson, and the new ball, wrapped things up when the 39-year-old seamer finally entered the fray and had Boult caught at mid-off with his fourth ball.

Any doubts about England’s willingness to take on the challenge were dispelled in the first over of the chase, with Lees crunching Tim Southee’s first two balls for four through cover then collecting four more off a thick edge.

Crawley was unable to join in the fun, caught behind without scoring as Boult preyed on his doubts around off stump. Lees continued his care-free start, hitting the ropes three more times, while Ollie Pope got off the mark with a flourish – whipping a pull from outside off to mid-wicket for four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier