Vincent Kompany’s in-tray as he is appointed new Burnley boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany’s in-tray as he is appointed new Burnley boss

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 2.10pm
Vincent Kompany faces a tough task to steer Burnley back to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vincent Kompany faces a tough task to steer Burnley back to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Manchester City captain, who left his role as Anderlecht boss to succeed Sean Dyche at Turf Moor, faces a tough job to lead the Clarets back to the top flight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the things on Kompany’s to-do list.

Clarets need rebuilding

The Belgian’s most pressing task is to begin a major overhaul of the Burnley squad. The club announced last week that captain Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Aaron Lennon were among 14 players who would be leaving Turf Moor this summer and – with half a dozen more players out of contract – other key members could also depart after the Clarets failed to extend their six-year stay in the Premier League.

Halt player exodus

Wout Weghorst has claimed he will not be at Turf Moor next season
Wout Weghorst has claimed he will not be at Turf Moor next season (Adam Davy/PA)

Among those out-of-contract players who Kompany must persuade to sign new deals are Jack Cork and Matej Vydra, while last summer’s £12.85million signing Max Cornet is expected to trigger his relegation release clause. Burnley forked out £12m for Wout Weghorst in January and the Holland striker has already expressed his desire to leave. Other players who Kompany must convince to stay include Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil.

Kompany contacts could be key

The arrival of former Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is a major coup for Burnley
The arrival of former Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is a major coup for Burnley (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Kompany’s appointment is a major coup for club owner Alan Pace and his board. The former City defender, who delivered European football for Anderlecht last season and guided them to a domestic cup final, must use his big-name status and call on his extensive contacts throughout Europe to attract new talent to Turf Moor. That could include a raid on Anderlecht in a bid to reunite with some players who helped them to a third-placed finish.

Ascertain ‘war chest’

Kompany must find a replacement for Burnley's departed skipper Ben Mee
Kompany must find a replacement for Burnley’s departed skipper Ben Mee (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Burnley’s return to the Sky Bet Championship means they must now repay a “substantial” portion of a £65m loan taken out during ALK Capital’s leveraged takeover in late 2020 and Kompany must quickly establish how much money will be made available for his squad rebuild – if he has not done so already – given the expected departures of several more players from the Dyche era could change the club’s financial landscape and increase his spending power.

Appoint backroom staff

Burnley chairman Alan Pace, centre, third left, must quickly install his new manager's backroom staff
Burnley chairman Alan Pace (centre, third left) must quickly install his new manager’s backroom staff (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Lancashire club made no reference to Kompany’s backroom staff in their statement announcing his appointment and he must move quickly to bring in trusted coaches in time for pre-season. It remains to be seen if he wants a fresh start in English football or whether anyone follows him from Anderlecht, such as assistants Willem Weijs, Floribert Ngalula and goalkeeping coach Jelle Ten Rouwelaar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier