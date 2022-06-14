Jonny Bairstow’s rapid century joins list of great fourth-innings contributions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Bairstow’s rapid century joins list of great fourth-innings contributions

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 6.30pm
Jonny Bairstow helped steer England to a stunning victory over New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow produced one of the great fourth-innings knocks to guide England to a memorable series-winning victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

The Yorkshire batter smashed 136 runs from just 92 balls with 14 fours and seven sixes to take the game away from the Kiwis in a thrilling final-session attack on the last day.

Bairstow’s brutal effort was the second-fastest Test century by an England player in terms of balls faced, just short of breaking a 120-year-old record. Bairstow reached three figures from 77 balls, one delivery slower than Gilbert Jessop against Australia in 1902.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other great fourth-innings performances.

Ben Stokes, 135 not out (v Australia, August 2019)

Stokes stunned Australia at Headingley
Ben Stokes stunned Australia at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stokes single-handedly kept an Ashes series alive three years ago with a memorable, career-defining performance at Headingley. In one of the greatest innings ever played by an Englishman, Stokes held his nerve under intense pressure to steer his side to an unlikely one-wicket win. England still needed 73 when Stokes was joined by last-man Jack Leach and defeat seemed inevitable. Yet he refused to throw in the towel and launched an astonishing counter-attack. With Leach holding firm at the other end – although he survived a scare when Nathan Lyon dramatically fumbled a run-out chance – England made it home against a shellshocked Australia.

Brian Lara, 153 not out (v Australia, March 1999)

4th Test West Indies v England
Brian Lara turned the tide against Australia in Bridgetown (PA Archive)

With his captaincy on the line and facing one of the all-time great bowling attacks in Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill, the flamboyant left-hander delivered a virtuoso display. Set 308 in Bridgetown, the Windies were teetering on 91 for four and then 105 for five, and even Lara’s defiance looked to be in vain when they later lurched to 248 for eight. But Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh hung around long enough for Lara, whose innings included 19 fours and a six, to get the Windies home.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, 138 not out (v Bangladesh, September 2003)

Inzamam-ul-Haq defied Bangladesh
Inzamam-ul-Haq defied Bangladesh (PA Archive)

Test newcomers Bangladesh had their sights trained on a historic first victory in Multan after reducing Pakistan to 132 for six in pursuit of 261. Inzamam had other ideas, though, protecting the strike as partners came and went in a 232-ball innings containing 20 fours and one six. He almost made himself the object of vilification after running out Umal Gul with four still required to expose last man Yasir Ali but was able to hold his nerve as Bangladesh were edged out by one wicket.

Ricky Ponting, 118 not out (v Bangladesh, April 2006)

Ponting was a fine performer under pressure
Ricky Ponting was a fine performer under pressure (PA Archive)

Having only secured a first-ever Test win a year earlier, the Tigers were daring to dream when they set an Australia side containing several giants of the game 307 for victory in Fatullah. The tourists seemed to be sailing on 173 for one as Matthew Hayden (72) and Ponting combined for a century stand but they then wobbled to 277 for seven. The one batsman who was irremovable though was the Australia captain, who shepherded his side to a three-wicket win thanks to a bravura innings containing 13 fours.

Kusal Perera, 153 not out (v South Africa, February 2019)

Kusal Perera stunned South Africa
Kusal Perera helped Sri Lanka to a remarkable win over South Africa (PA Archive)

Stokes’ heroic effort was not the only brilliant fourth-innings knock that year. Like the England all-rounder, Perera was faced with seemingly insurmountable odds when Sri Lanka were reduced to 226 for nine in pursuit of 304 in Durban but he rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion. His innings contained 12 fours and five sixes while he took the lion’s share of the strike for his union alongside Vishwa Fernando, contributing 67 towards the highest last-wicket partnership of a successful fourth-innings chase.

