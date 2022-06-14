I’m delighted to be staying with City – Scott Carson signs new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City.

The 36-year-old, who is manager Pep Guardiola’s third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, is now committed to the club until the end of next season.

Carson initially joined City on loan from Derby in 2019 and renewed that deal in 2020 before signing a permanent contract last summer.

Carson, whose previous clubs include Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom, has made two first-team appearances in his three years at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season,” Carson told the club’s website.

“I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be.”