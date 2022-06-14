Nasser Hussain believes Trent Bridge success was ‘one of England’s greatest wins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nasser Hussain believes Trent Bridge success was ‘one of England’s greatest wins’

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 6.46pm
Nasser Hussain hailed England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nasser Hussain hailed England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former captain Nasser Hussain called England’s five-wicket win over New Zealand at Trent Bridge one of the nation’s greatest ever victories after Jonny Bairstow starred in a thrilling fifth-day run chase.

Bairstow made 136 off 92 balls as England chased down 299, with the real fireworks coming after tea when he and captain Ben Stokes blasted 49 off just four overs.

It came after New Zealand scored 553 in the first innings and then added 284 in the second to set an imposing target, but England took it on and got their rewards.

After all the struggles of the previous regime, with only one win in 17 Tests, this new-look England have taken a 2-0 lead in this series and fuelled a huge surge of optimism looking forward.

“It has to be one of England’s greatest wins, it really has,” Hussain said on Sky Sports.

“From where they were, what they gave up in the first innings and where they’ve been in the last couple of years that is some turnaround.

“Ben Stokes, having talked the talk off the pitch has definitely walked the walk in the middle.”

Michael Atherton said the victory spoke to a change of mentality under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

“What a difference a year makes,” he said. “Cast your mind back to a timid cautious England not going for a chase that was a little over three (runs) an over and here, that statement of intent of going for this win.

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow starred for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s glass half-full or glass half-empty and you just have to go for it. I take my hat off to the new England management for having a go and getting there easily in the end, it was a cakewalk with Jonny Bairstow playing the innings of his life.”

Mark Butcher joked that Bairstow had ruined what could have been a tense finish given the speed with which he took the contest away from New Zealand after tea.

“We’ve ended up with one of the great days of cricket,” he said.

“In the end Jonny rather spoiled the game. We had all this drama and tension building up and in the end they’ve won it with 20 overs to spare, they’ve absolutely smoked it all around the park.”

Bairstow used his post-match interview to say it was important not to dismiss the work that had been done when Chris Silverwood was the coach and Joe Root the captain during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, though Atherton said it was clear what difference the change in management had made.

“This is an incredible lesson in the value of leadership,” the ex-England captain said.

“This is the same team that went to the Caribbean with the exception of (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad. Many of the same players were in Australia.

“I’m not for one minute saying all of England’s problems are solved but go back to December and all the angst and navel-gazing about English cricket, structures needing to be ripped up.

“Some of us who watched the Ashes said some of the problems are just at the top. With a change of leadership, the optimism, energy, vibrancy can change things pretty quickly.

“It’s been a quicker turnaround than many of us thought but nevertheless that’s the value of leadership.”

