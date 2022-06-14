Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli.

Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half.

Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect start.

Hammond doubled Wales’ lead eight minutes after the interval.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder timed his run into the penalty area superbly to meet Adams’ cross.

Wales comfortably saw out a victory that moved them above Bulgaria into fourth spot in a group won by Holland.