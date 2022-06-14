All in the eyes as Jonny Bairstow fires England to famous win at Trent Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All in the eyes as Jonny Bairstow fires England to famous win at Trent Bridge

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 8.22pm
Jonny Bairstow’s England team-mates knew he was about to do something special (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow's England team-mates knew he was about to do something special (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jonny Bairstow gave a tell-tale sign to his England team-mates that he was ready to do something special before his match-winning century against New Zealand, with captain Ben Stokes spotting a familiar glint in his eye.

With the series on the line heading into the final session of a riotously entertaining second LV= Insurance Test, Bairstow picked his moment to be England’s hero.

With England needing 160 to win off 38 overs at the tea break, he hit a furious hot streak that none of the Kiwi bowlers could live with. By the time he was finished he had 136 off 92 balls, the second-fastest Test ton by an Englishman and scored seven sixes and 14 fours.

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
Jonny Bairstow (right) and Ben Stokes combined to great effect for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a once-in-a-lifetime knock but Stokes, his partner in the decisive 179-run stand, had a feeling it was coming.

“He had his ‘Jonny eyes’ on and when he gets those eyes on you know you’re on to something,” Stokes said.

“It’s something we talked about in the dressing room. But to play the way he did once he got past fifty was mindblowing. It was just one of the best things I’ve ever seen, for him to do what he did in the fourth innings, chasing a big total with the game in the balance.”

Asked if he was aware of the unintended signal of intent, Bairstow laughed it off.

“Jonny eyes? It’s always handy when you go out to bat with your eyes,” he said.

“It’s not the first time it’s been mentioned, but I’ve never seen my own eyes when I’ve been out there like that. It’s obviously a good thing and I’ll take it as a good compliment.”

Joking aside, Bairstow is renowned as one of the most passionate players in the England set-up and he was thrilled to have delivered at a clutch moment for his team-mates.

“I’m hugely proud of the way I went about it and I’m hugely proud of the fact on day five we have come together as a group and we won a Test for England. There’s been some tough times over the last couple of years and we’ve all been there so to entertain a full house and play the cricket that we’ve played is a huge testament to the guys in the dressing room.

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
Stokes gave Bairstow the order to go on the offensive against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The bravery that they’ve showed to go out and play that kind of cricket has been great fun.”

Focusing on the key moments when he and Stokes put their foot down and blasted the New Zealanders out of contention, Bairstow added: “When you get in that mood, you’ve got to just go with it. The plan that they set out with after tea was do or die; so you’ve got to do.

“Ben at the other end said ‘don’t even think about hitting one down [into the ground], hit it into the stands’. That was the catalyst. Today was our day, and what a day it’s been.”

