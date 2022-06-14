John McGinn admits Scotland were prepared for Armenia to lose discipline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John McGinn admits Scotland were prepared for Armenia to lose discipline

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 10.46pm
Armenia’s Arman Hovhannisyan, reacts after his red card (Hakob Berberyan/AP)
Armenia’s Arman Hovhannisyan, reacts after his red card (Hakob Berberyan/AP)

John McGinn admitted Scotland were prepared for Armenia losing their discipline in Yerevan.

The hosts had two men sent off during Scotland’s 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory.

Armenia showed signs of ill discipline after going 2-0 down at Hampden last week and looked like they could have folded if Steve Clarke’s men had got another goal.

But they were well in the game at 1-1 when Arman Hovhannisyan committed two yellow-card offences inside 10 seconds with a late challenge on Nathan Patterson followed by a headbutt on McGinn.

Kamo Hovhannisyan was then sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Lewis Ferguson and one Armenia player had to be dragged away at the final whistle as the home coaching staff raced on to calm their players down.

McGinn said: “It started to get a bit tasty but it was important that we looked after ourselves.

“A few of their lads lost their heads a little bit as the game was going against them.

“The boys were winding me up saying I was acting a wee bit too dramatic. I didn’t expect him to put his head towards me but it was important that we looked after ourselves. He definitely caught me.

“As a team we had to be careful as the last game at Hampden we saw them getting a wee bit naughty in the last 10 minutes.

“So when you come to places like this you need to be prepared for it.

“Big Scott’s (McTominay) booking aside, we dealt with all that very well.”

Scotland fell behind inside six minutes and looked vulnerable in the opening half hour but ultimately won comfortably and the later draw between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland also helped keep them well in the hunt for top spot in Group B1.

“We could easily have crumbled,” McGinn said. “The start we had was something the manager isn’t happy with and rightly so.

“Even from the first minute when we kicked the ball out of play. That gives a team like Armenia some momentum.

“We had to show big character and we certainly managed to do that in the end.

“It was crucial that we ended on a high as it’s been an extremely disappointing camp for us.”

