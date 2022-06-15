Football rumours: Manchester United chase Christian Eriksen and Frenkie De Jong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester United chase Christian Eriksen and Frenkie De Jong

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 7.30am
Christian Eriksen (left) and Frenkie De Jong are reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Adam Davy/Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Eriksen (left) and Frenkie De Jong are reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Adam Davy/Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

The interest in 30-year-old Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen that has emerged from Manchester United will not stop the club from pursuing their number one target Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder is the topic of discussions between the two clubs, as Eriksen’s availability as a free agent has attracted the attention of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The same paper reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a £34.6million offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Citing German publication Bild, the paper says although Liverpool have rejected two previous offers for the 30-year-old, the Bundesliga side are hopeful the third proposal will hit the mark.

Manchester City may raise more than £200m in player sales over the summer – according to The Daily Telegraph – as they pursue a move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 26-year-old is valued at around £60m, making it another expensive target for the Premier League Champions.

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips applauds the fans before the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022.
Kalvin Phillips has been linked to Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Everton forward Richarlison has rejected a move to Arsenal, according to the Liverpool Echo. The paper reports the 25-year-old would prefer a move to Chelsea or Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Foot Mercato reports the World Cup-winning France midfielder will soon return to Juventus on a four-year deal.

Victor Osimhen: The 23-year-old Napoli forward has been linked with Arsenal and says he will make a decision on interest from England during the summer.

