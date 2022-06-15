Mixed Nations League fortunes for England, Wales, Scotland, Republic and NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed Nations League fortunes for England, Wales, Scotland, Republic and NI

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 10.12am
Harry Kane, Steve Clarke and Ian Baraclough had mixed Nations League fortunes (PA)
Harry Kane, Steve Clarke and Ian Baraclough had mixed Nations League fortunes (PA)

England and Wales sit bottom of their respective Nations League groups after the latest round of matches.

Scotland – second in their pool – are the best placed of the home countries, while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are third in their respective groups.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the recent fixtures played out for each nation.

England

England are winless in Group A3 after their first four matches following Tuesday night’s chastening 4-0 defeat to Hungary at Molineux. The Three Lions lost both matches against Hungary and were held to 1-1 and 0-0 draws, in Germany and against Italy at Molineux, respectively. They face an uphill battle to qualify for the semi-finals.

Wales

Netherlands v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Stadion Feijenoord
Holland secured another late win over Wales in Rotterdam (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales have fared even worse, taking only one point from their first four games in Group A4. Rob Page’s side lost their opening game 2-1 in Poland and were beaten by the same score by Holland in Cardiff. Brennan Johnson’s late equaliser in the Welsh capital earned them a 1-1 draw against Belgium before Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to the Dutch in Rotterdam.

Scotland

Scotland sit second in Group B1, two points behind leaders Ukraine. Steve Clarke’s side beat Armenia 2-0 at Hampden Park in their opening match and bounced back from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Republic in Dublin by collecting another three points in Tuesday night’s impressive 4-1 triumph in Armenia.

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – Stadion Miejski im Wladyslawa Krola
The Republic ended their run of fixtures with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

The Republic are one place and two points behind Scotland having played one game more in their pool. Boss Stephen Kenny has come under fire for his side’s performances. They lost both opening games 1-0 – in Armenia and against Ukraine in Dublin – and, after Saturday’s encouraging win over the Scots, drew 1-1 with Ukraine on Tuesday night in Lodz.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland sit third in Group C2, 10 points behind leaders Greece with two matches remaining. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Greece at Windsor Park in their opening game was followed by a goalless draw in Cyprus. Ian Baraclough’s side are winless and secured just their second point thanks to Jonny Evans’ late equaliser in a 2-2 home draw against Cyprus on Sunday.

