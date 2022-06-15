Steve Clarke eager to learn lessons from Scotland’s underwhelming June campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke eager to learn lessons from Scotland’s underwhelming June campaign

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 1.44pm
Steve Clarke has a lot to ponder (Brian Lawless/PA)
Steve Clarke has a lot to ponder (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scotland may have ended their June campaign on a high, but Steve Clarke will spend his summer looking for answers to a largely disappointing fortnight.

Clarke admitted Scotland’s 4-1 win in Yerevan could not make their post-season programme a success after losing to Ukraine in the World Cup play-offs and suffering a chastening 3-0 defeat in Dublin.

The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss might have had even bigger concerns had his team not quickly cancelled out Armenia’s early opener before settling down and exploiting their nine-men opponents’ lack of discipline.

But the defensive frailties returned late in the game as Armenia created several chances and Clarke knows that improvement is needed before Scotland round off their Nations League campaign with two games against Ukraine and one against Republic of Ireland in late September.

Clarke said in a video on the Scotland team Twitter account: “It was important to end this run of games with a win because I don’t want to spend all summer moping about. I will, because that’s just my nature.

“I’ll be looking at the games, looking at what we did wrong, trying to put it right so we can have a good September camp.”

Clarke will hope to have a number of defenders back to bolster his back line after Kieran Tierney missed the June camp following knee surgery and Andy Robertson, John Souttar and Scott McKenna missed the trip to Yerevan.

He also added another option to his midfield ranks when late call-up Allan Campbell came off the bench late on in Yerevan and had an effort at goal.

The former Motherwell midfielder was a key player in Luton reaching the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, winning a number of end-of-season awards for the Hatters, and Clarke was impressed with his contribution.

“He’s done well in the camp,” Clarke said. “He’s been good. I like his attitude, like his desire to play for his country.

“He’s a great character, but I’m just disappointed that he didn’t score a goal because he had a great chance – a terrific move, a great ball from Stuart (Armstrong) to set him up and he just didn’t get his shot away quick enough.

“But it was nice to get Allan on the pitch for his first cap.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier