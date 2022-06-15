Jade Clarke insists England cannot rely on past success in Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jade Clarke insists England cannot rely on past success in Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 2.50pm
Jade Clarke is relishing England’s Commonwealth Games return (Anthony Devlin/PA)
England netball star Jade Clarke says her side must shut out the memory of their tumultuous final-second win over Australia four years ago if they are to retain their Commonwealth Games title on home soil this summer.

Clarke, England’s most-capped player with 185 appearances, was part of the squad that claimed their greatest win when Helen Housby scored with the final play of the match to seal a 52-51 victory on the Gold Coast.

Interest in the sport has continued to surge, especially in the wake of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, in which England had to settle for third place after a semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

Jade Clarke (left) says England must forget their stunning win over Australia on the Gold Coast (Nigel French/PA)

Clarke told PA Media: “There is going to be a lot of expectation but we can’t rely on our previous successes and we have to build a new path.

“Once we got that gold medal we were expecting to back it up at the World Cup and we didn’t do that. Now we’ve got another opportunity at the Commonwealth Games.

“It is going to feel different. No-one expected us to make the final last time and now we’ve got the expectations of being winners, but it is a privilege to have that kind of experience and expectation.

Jade Clarke featured in England’s stunning win over Australia on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When I was younger we were losing by 30 or 40 goals to Australia and New Zealand and now we’re right there in the mix and we have to grab that opportunity and not be scared by it.”

The 38-year-old Clarke, who plays for Leeds Rhinos in Super League, admitted she fully expected to retire in the wake of the stunning gold-medal success.

But the inspiration provided by one of her sporting heroes, combined with the continued growth of the sport, convinced her to commit to playing through at least one more Commonwealth Games cycle.

“I look at other athletes in other sports, especially Kelly Holmes, and she inspires me to stay in my sport and continue to prove I can still do it,” added Clarke, who made her Games debut in 2006.

“She was someone who kept fighting and came back to win those two gold medals, and you get the feeling she wouldn’t have stopped until she achieved that.

“At the 2010 Commonwealth Games she came and gave us all a team talk before our match, and she is someone I have always looked up to.

“At the age of 38, my goal was just to be considered for selection for these Commonwealth Games. I’m committed to the next year for England, and all I can do it take it one year at a time. At the moment I’m just loving it, and I want to keep going.”

