Another milestone win for Katie Boulter as she sweeps aside Caroline Garcia

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 4.48pm Updated: June 15 2022, 5.14pm
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter is through to the last eight (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Britain’s Katie Boulter moved into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham after a straight-sets victory against Caroline Garcia.

Just 24 hours after she pulled off the best triumph by ranking of her career with victory over Alison Riske in the opening round, Boulter, 25, beat France’s Garcia, a former top-five player, 7-6 (5) 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes to record another milestone win.

The British number four has so far been prevented from achieving her potential by injuries and illness, and a leg problem suffered in March sidelined her for nearly three months.

Katie Boulter booked her spot in the quarter-final with a composed display
But Boulter, ranked 141 in the world, is coming into form ahead of Wimbledon where she has been given a wild card.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic right now,” said Boulter. “I’ve worked so hard the past few weeks with my injury.

“It kind of makes it feel worthwhile – and all the tough moments that I went through, and pushing through, really got me through today.

France's Caroline Garcia had no answer for Boulter
“I’m really happy to be in the quarter-finals and am looking forward to another good match.

“In the first set it was tough for both of us. I was just trying to take care of my service games.

“I played a really good tie-break and that is what it comes down to. I had to keep fighting and that is what I thought I did really well today.”

Standing between Boulter and a spot in the semi-finals is Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, who recorded a 6-3 6-2 win over Britain’s Harriet Dart in just over an hour.

“I feel great and feel like I played better than in my previous match,” said Halep, 30.

Harriet Dart suffered a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of Simona Halep
“She [Dart] is never easy to play against. It is tough on grass because she is used to this surface but I was really pleased with how I played.

“I am doing my best every time I step on the court and looking to play as many matches as possible to get that feeling I had in 2019.”

Boulter and Halep will play their quarter-final clash on Friday – the first time they have faced each other.

Halep added: “I know she is serving strong so it will be tough to return, but every match is difficult on grass and you never know what to expect.

“I am ready and I will fight to win.”

