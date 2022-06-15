Erling Haaland v Darwin Nunez – How the Premier League’s new strikers match up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland v Darwin Nunez – How the Premier League’s new strikers match up

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 4.54pm
Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland (Adam Davy/Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester City and Liverpool have boosted their forward lines for next season with the multi-million pound purchases of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

Both players are more of a traditional number nine, which is a slight departure for Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp from the tactics they have employed recently.

However, the Premier League’s top two sides acquiring genuine centre-forwards suggests their approaches will be tweaked for the coming season.

Here the PA news agency looks at what to expect from the duo.

Who has got the best deal?

On the face of it City. Haaland, at £51million, is cheaper, a year younger and has more of a proven pedigree, even at the age of 21. Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Borussia Dortmund and 29 in 27 for Red Bull Salzburg, as well as 20 in 21 for Norway. Nunez is more raw, with last season’s 34 in 41 matches for Benfica an indication of his potential, having only arrived in Europe from Uruguay in 2019.

Neither City nor Liverpool were short of firepower, so why the need for new strikers?

For City, their upgrade has come 12 months after backing away from solid interest in England captain Harry Kane due to his price tag. Guardiola persisted primarily with a false nine, rotating between the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, with Gabriel Jesus infrequently used, but an out-and-out goal-scorer like Haaland will offer a different, more traditional option. Mohamed Salah provided the weight of Liverpool’s goals, but, when his form started to dry up in the final three months of the season, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota both had good scoring spells. However, Klopp’s side played in three finals, winning two, without scoring in normal time in any of them, despite creating a host of chances.

Who has the easier job fitting in?

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland will be expected to hit the ground running with City (David Inderlied/PA)

Haaland, with his experience in the Bundesliga, is likely to be thrown straight in as the number nine and expected to maintain his remarkable ratio of goals to games. In a City side which scored 99 times in the Premier League last season he will get a multitude of chances and it would be surprising for him not to remain prolific. Nunez will benefit from a full pre-season with his new club, but Klopp has often been reluctant to push new signings straight into the action, although January arrival Luis Diaz was a rare exception to that. The likely departure of Mane opens up a space on the forward line, but Nunez, at least early on, could find himself competing with Jota and Roberto Firmino for the central role, especially as Klopp himself said the player was “a work in progress”.

