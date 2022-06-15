A real coup – Lee Johnson happy after Hibernian sign Jair Tavares from Benfica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A real coup – Lee Johnson happy after Hibernian sign Jair Tavares from Benfica

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 5.36pm
Lee Johnson has been busy in the transfer market (PA)
Lee Johnson has been busy in the transfer market (PA)

Hibernian have signed Portuguese winger Jair Tavares from Benfica on a four-year contract in a move described by manager Lee Johnson as “a real coup”.

The 21-year-old – cousin of Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches – progressed through the youth ranks with the Lisbon club, establishing himself in their ‘B’ team who play in the country’s second division.

Tavares, who has been capped by his national team at various age-groups up to under-19 level, can play on either flank but is predominantly left-sided.

“Completing the deal to bring Jair to Hibernian FC is a real coup for this football club,” Johnson told Hibs’ official website.

“He’s an incredibly talented winger that’ll not only improve our first-team squad, but is someone that has a lot of potential to develop into a top player in this league.

“Jair is an exciting, attacking talent that adds speed and trickery to our wide areas. We welcome him warmly to Hibs and look forward to working with him.

“I’d also like to thank the staff at Hibernian FC, Benfica, Jair’s father Adriano, and his agent for their work in getting this deal done.”

The terms of the transfer remain undisclosed but head of recruitment Ian Gordon is pleased with the deal Hibs have managed to pull off.

“It’s not often you are able to get a player of Jair’s quality for the terms agreed in this transfer,” he said.

“He’s a player we’ve monitored closely for a period of time and were able to take advantage of a specific clause in his contract. He is a real talent that’ll only get better.”

Tavares is the latest new face to check in at Easter Road this close-season following the recruitment of goalkeeper David Marshall, defenders Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri, midfielder Nohan Kenneh, and attacker Momodou Bojang.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier