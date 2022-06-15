Graham Alexander anticipates minimal summer disruption to his Motherwell squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander anticipates minimal summer disruption to his Motherwell squad

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 6.14pm Updated: June 15 2022, 7.58pm
Graham Alexander is relishing his Euro bow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander is anticipating minimal disruption to his Motherwell squad this summer as they prepare to embark on their Europa Conference League adventure next month.

The Fir Park side will play either Welsh side Bala Town or Irish outfit Sligo Rovers in the second qualifying round following Wednesday’s draw.

The only notable recruitment this summer in the lead-up to their tilt at Europe has been the signing of midfielder Blair Spittal from Ross County.

Manager Alexander feels foundations were put in place last year that mean only some minor fine-tuning will be required in the current window to ensure he has a streamlined squad possessing quality over quantity.

“We feel we’re in a real good position with our squad currently,” he said. “We did a lot of work last summer on rebuilding the squad and bringing in players not just for last season but for the seasons ahead.

“It was part of the plan that if we had a good season – which we did – we would just try to tweak the squad and improve it if we could. Obviously players ran out of contract and moved on but I think the disruption to the squad will be minimal this year.

“We’re still looking to improve in a couple of positions but we’ll take our time and make sure we get the right person. Bringing Blair in is a great bit of business for the club which we did early. There’s been a bit of a lull in actual action since then but certainly not in terms of work behind the scenes – that’s ongoing.”

Alexander is relishing his first foray into European competition and made an occasion of watching the draw online with his family.

“It was exciting which is why I made a point of actually trying to find it online and watch it with my family at home,” he said.

“It was a new experience for me personally to be in a European draw so it was great to be in there. It was something we worked exceptionally hard for last season and now it’s coming round and we see the potential fixture with those two teams it brings home that there’s a competition right on our doorstep.”

Bala finished second in the Welsh top flight last term, while Sligo were third in last year’s League of Ireland Premier Division and are currently fifth midway through this year’s competition.

The two sides meet in the first qualifying round on 7th and 14th July, with the victor due to be heading to Fir Park the following week for the first leg.

Motherwell, however, will make a request to UEFA to switch the dates and play the second leg at home instead in order to allow their new pitch time to bed in.

“Even now we still don’t know exactly which opponent we’ve got which is a little bit disappointing because we’d have liked to have planned ahead but we’ll find out soon enough when they play each other,” said Alexander.

“When we qualified for Europe, I said I don’t care who we get as long as we’re on a plane but it doesn’t look that’s going to happen. It looks like we could be on a bus or a ferry. Every team in the competition deserves their place in the draw. They’ll be competitive games. We’re really looking forward to it whoever we play and the ambition is to win the tie and go to the next round.”

