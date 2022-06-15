Gerrard dines with Ferrell and Fury talks numbers – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Cricket

A Test to remember in Nottingham.

Neil Warnock enjoyed it, too.

Johnny Bairstow’s innings was the best under pressure that I have witnessed. Typical Yorkshire lad, no fear. Great England win! @ECB_cricket #ENGvNZ #Cricket — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 15, 2022

Nothing beats a hug from mum.

Hugs from mum 🥰 A lovely way to cap off another win as England Test captain. pic.twitter.com/hhowAnSqTy — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2022

Kevin Pietersen was on his travels.

David Willey announced his departure from Yorkshire.

Football

Things escalated quickly for Steven Gerrard.

All smiles for Darwin.

The Lionesses had a special visitor.

A very special visit from @KensingtonRoyal today at training! Thank you for your support ahead of #WEURO2022 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q8B26ifUp8 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 15, 2022

Beth Mead got the nod.

Incredibly proud & honoured to be selected for euros, can’t wait to get started with the @lionesses 🦁❤️#Euro2022 pic.twitter.com/5nBItQk65q — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) June 15, 2022

David De Gea chilled out.

Eric Dier posed an interesting question.

This has been a 2 day debate, you can’t watch any sport ever again or listen to any music? — Eric Dier (@ericdier) June 15, 2022

Alan Shearer reminisced.

What a day that was! And Gazza’s goal was one of the best you will see in an England Shirt. 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/xjiMgnHddk — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 15, 2022

A new project for Mason Mount.

Boxing

Quick message from Tyson Fury.

Frank Bruno has no plans to re-enter the ring.

Morning can I confirm as much as I appreciate invitation I WILL NOT be fighting my pal Tyson Fury in an exhibition bout. I've a detached retina & even the slightest accidental stray punch would make me blind. However I'll accept the challenge on a Computer game! Enjoy the weather pic.twitter.com/DfZbZsW3GB — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) June 15, 2022

Tennis

Katie Boulter marched on.

Belinda Bencic recalled an epic point.

Low yes, but really THAT low?! https://t.co/YfnLjd22vv — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) June 15, 2022

Johanna Konta and bump briefly returned to the court.

Just about the closest I’ll get to playing right now 😂😅🎾 pic.twitter.com/o731aPGf6S — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) June 15, 2022

Athletics

Laura Muir was in good shape for a busy summer.

So happy to get a result which shows the sort of shape I am in. That's more like it 😁 https://t.co/HUkq9TVyuN — Laura Muir (@lauramuiruns) June 14, 2022

Usain Bolt was still basking in the glory of Soccer Aid.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was modest, as ever.

You must be watching in non-HD! 😂 https://t.co/aexohlET6H — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) June 15, 2022

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje was chuffed.

Thank you very much @beatsbydreUK !!! They are amazing!!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/yd47K63HQj — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) June 15, 2022

Swimming

Sharron Davies earned some guilt-free R&R.

Sweaty gym sess today… cv up in the loft area was unbearable! But means I get to chill in the garden later & not feel guilty. pic.twitter.com/MIbFjAit00 — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 15, 2022

Formula One

James Hunt was remembered.

Remembering the iconic James Hunt, who sadly passed away on this day 29 years ago. Always in our hearts. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/scklO9yW9s — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2022