Tam Courts opts for manager role in Hungary after leaving Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has been appointed manager of Hungarian side Budapest Honved a day after departing Dundee United by mutual consent.

The 40-year-old left Tannadice on Tuesday with the intent of challenging himself abroad after leading United to fourth place in the cinch Premiership in his only season in charge.

Courts was linked with a vacancy at Croatian side Rijeka last week but has now been handed the reins at the Hungarian top-flight club in a move that reunites him with fellow Scot Chris Docherty, the club’s sporting director who recently had a role at United.

“I know what a great tradition there is for football in this country, as well as for the people of Kispest (a district of Budapest), and I am the type of coach who will achieve real success if he is surrounded by people who have a passion for football,” Courts told the Honved website.

“I want the fans to be proud of the club again, to see a team that will do everything on the field to win, and hopefully performances and results will go hand in hand.

“The training centre is well equipped and the stadium is beautiful. I am very excited to be a part of this club.”

United are well on the road to appointing Courts’ successor, with former Hibernian and Sunderland boss Jack Ross understood to be their preferred candidate.