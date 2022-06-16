Another New Zealand coronavirus case as Devon Conway returns positive test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another New Zealand coronavirus case as Devon Conway returns positive test

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 12.16pm
New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists’ backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England’s series-clinching victory.

Conway’s case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

