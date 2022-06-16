Florentino Perez blames French president for Kylian Mbappe snubbing Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florentino Perez blames French president for Kylian Mbappe snubbing Real Madrid

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 1.40pm
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims political pressure was put on Kylian Mbappe to remain at Paris St Germain (Tim Goode/PA)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims political pressure was put on Kylian Mbappe to remain at Paris St Germain (Tim Goode/PA)

Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez claims French president Emmanuel Macron intervened to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract with Paris St Germain.

The LaLiga champions had targeted the 23-year-old last summer but having failed with a £170million bid were confident they could lure him to the Bernabeu once his deal had expired.

However, the France international signed a new, highly-lucrative three-year contract.

Kylian Mbappe will be staying at PSG despite interest from Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kylian Mbappe will be staying at PSG despite interest from Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

“His dream was to play at Real Madrid,” the Real president told Spanish television programme El Chiringuito.

“We wanted to do it last August and they didn’t let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and 15 days before changed the situation.

“Macron called Mbappe, it makes no sense. PSG offered him to be the leader of the project, it changed everything.

“It was not easy for Mbappe to receive calls from the president of France…to tell you not to leave the club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (right) wanted Mbappe at the Bernabeu (Nick Potts/PA)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (right) wanted Mbappe at the Bernabeu (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then (you) go to Qatar (PSG are bankrolled by Qatari Sports Investment, a subsidiary of the country’s sovereign wealth fund) and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed.

“I didn’t see the same Kylian Mbappe that we wanted. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

“This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream.

“Here, no one is bigger than Real Madrid. It won’t change.”

