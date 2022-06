Dayana Yastremska edges past Jelena Ostapenko to reach Birmingham semis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dayana Yastremska came out on top of a topsy-turvy clash to upset top seed Jelena Ostapenko and reach the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Ostapenko survived a major wobble in the first round against Rebecca Marino and led by a set and twice by a break in the deciding set against Yastremska, but it was the Ukrainian who ground out a 3-6 7-5 7-5 victory.

Yastremska, who fled her home city of Odessa in February following the Russian invasion, said: “I was just fighting. We are very good friends. It was hard to play against her in both ways, in a personal way and as a tennis player.

Camila Giorgi made it through to the last eight (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve played doubles together and we had a lot of fun but I guess after today’s match we need to talk with each other. We are both crazy players. You don’t know what to expect from both of us. I think it was an interesting match.”

Yastremska was helped by 14 aces – although she also served nine double faults – while she saved five of the nine break points she faced.

Also through to the last eight is third seed Camila Giorgi of Italy, who prevailed in another close clash to beat American Lauren Davis 3-6 7-5 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia is in danger of a second-round exit (Mike Egerton/PA)

On a day of close matches, Chinese eighth seed Zhang Shuai battled to a 6-2 2-6 7-5 victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse while Nottingham champion Beatriz Haddad Maia has work to do against Magdalena Frech when their second-round match resumes on Friday.

Haddad Maia won the first set comfortably but Pole Frech fought back well and led 1-6 7-5 4-2 when play was suspended.