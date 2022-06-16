Eoin Morgan admits injury may restrict England appearances this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eoin Morgan admits injury may restrict England appearances this summer

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 6.02pm
Eoin Morgan is prepared to miss England matches this summer as he manages his troublesome upper right leg (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eoin Morgan is prepared to miss England matches this summer as he manages his troublesome upper right leg (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eoin Morgan admitted he is likely to miss England matches this summer as he manages his troublesome upper right leg in an attempt to feature at this autumn’s T20 World Cup.

A quadriceps injury struck in the West Indies in January and the England captain tweaked his groin for Middlesex recently, putting his readiness for three one-day internationals in the Netherlands in doubt.

On the eve of the first ODI in Amstelveen, a suburb in Amsterdam, Morgan revealed he plans to play a full part in the series but accepted there may be instances where he will be unavailable for England.

Eoin Morgan has struggled with injuries and a loss of form recently (Nick Potts/PA)
Eoin Morgan has struggled with injuries and a loss of form recently (Nick Potts/PA)

He has indicated he will not feature in T20s on successive days for Middlesex and may take the same approach with England, who are scheduled to do so against India on July 9 and 10 then South Africa on July 27 and 28, to keep his body fresh for the T20 World Cup which starts in Australia in four months.

Morgan said: “Some of our international games are back-to-back, (I got injured) in the West Indies where I played Saturday and Sunday and then injured myself before the game on the Wednesday.

“That was a result of playing two international games back-to-back, so it’s unlikely I will be (playing every England game this summer). But that’s purely dependent on how I get from here to that match.

“If I’m flying and everything is going well absolutely (I’ll play) but if not there is no need to try and replicate that for a World Cup because (playing on successive days) just doesn’t happen (at World Cups). But yes, I’ll just manage.”

Injury issues and a drought in form – Morgan has a top-score of 40 in his last 18 T20 innings with a lowly average of 16 – has led to speculation about when he will step down as white-ball skipper.

While he reiterated his uncertainty about whether he will lead England’s defence of their 50-over World Cup next year, Morgan insisted what the team requires trumps any sense of personal goals.

He said: “I need to get to the T20 one first. I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body (and) am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?

“I genuinely have the best interests of the team at heart. It’s always been that way. I have trusted that method since I took over. To be in the position I am in at the moment is a privilege.”

Morgan, whose team are expected to play in front of at least 7,000 spectators at the picturesque VRA Cricket Ground on Friday against their semi-professional opponents, is without Test regulars Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow and injured fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

A quintet of left-arm seamers in Sam Curran, Reece Topley, David Willey, David Payne and Luke Wood in a 14-strong squad – also featuring World Cup winners Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid – has raised eyebrows but Morgan insisted their adaptability could be crucial.

Sam Curran is one of five left-arm seamers in England's squad to face the Netherlands (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Curran is one of five left-arm seamers in England's squad to face the Netherlands (Nigel French/PA)

Morgan said: “The fact they are left arm gives them a different angle, a different strategy. Certainly in my experience left armers are open to doing more and doing different things which is great.

“But the guys who are selected are purely here on merit and ideally in our best T20 and 50 overs team or squad you would like a point of difference.”

This series, which will be televised by Sky Sports but streamed on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s website and app, marks Morgan’s maiden assignment alongside new limited-overs head coach Matthew Mott while Friday’s opener is England’s first ODI in nearly a year.

The 50-over format has taken a backseat to England’s Test and T20 commitments but when asked whether the Netherlands series marks the start of next year’s World Cup lead-in, Morgan said: “Yes, I hope so.

“One of the reasons for having our senior guys here is to grow that relationship with the coach.

“At the moment it revolves around trying to get the right players in the right roles given the squad we’ve brought.”

