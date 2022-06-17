Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 7.06am
Arsenal are gaining confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal are gaining confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are gaining confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times. The paper writes the 25-year-old is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side, but the Gunners will have to up their offer to City’s expectations of around £50 million.

Liverpool have delayed signing a midfielder for the summer, despite earlier reports the Reds were keen on securing one during the transfer period. The Daily Mirror reports manager Jurgen Klopp has delayed the objective given his prime targets are unavailable, but the side is close to bringing 18-year-old Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. The Daily Mail writes the 30-year-old has one year left on his contract but will be desired to stay on for longer. He has attracted interest from a number of clubs but apparently looks favourably on the idea of joining the Magpies.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday June 11, 2022.
Nick Pope has one year left on his contract at Burnley but will be desired to stay on for longer (Nick Potts/PA)

And Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Brighton left back Marc Cucurella, according to The Guardian. The 23-year-old moved to Brighton from Spanish club Getafe last year, and could make the English team a big profit while giving Pep Guardiola another specialist defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jules Kounde: The Mail, which cites Catalunya Radio, reports the Barcelona are in advanced talks with Sevilla’s defender, 23, which could dash Chelsea’s hopes of signing the France international.

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton’s 27-year-old England midfielder is being courted by Newcastle and West Ham, according to the Daily Mirror.

