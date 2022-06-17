Celtic to begin Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic to begin Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 9.02am Updated: June 17 2022, 9.10am
Celtic begin defence of Premiership title against Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic will begin the defence of their cinch Premiership title with a home game against Aberdeen on Sunday, July 31.

The curtain opener for Ange Postecoglou’s champions in front of what will be a packed Celtic Park will be televised live on Sky Sports with a 4.30pm kick-off.

The rest of the opening weekend fixtures take place the previous day and Rangers, who lost their crown to their bitter rivals last season after taking a decade to wrest it away from Parkhead, are away to Livingston with a noon kick-off for their live televised game in West Lothian.

The first Old Firm game of the season takes place at Celtic Park on matchday six and is provisionally scheduled for September 3.

Hearts, who finished a clear third in the table over Dundee United last season and who lost to Rangers in the Scottish Cup final, welcome Ross County to Tynecastle on the opening day of the season and boss Robbie Neilson will try to build on last season’s success.

Dundee United, who are on the search for a new manager since Tam Courts left to join Budapest Honved earlier in the week, travel to newly-promoted Kilmarnock, who will be looking to make an early impression on their return to the top flight under Derek McInnes.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson comes up against former club Motherwell in their first fixture while St Johnstone, who needed a play-off final win over Inverness last season to retain their top-flight status, will hope to get off to a positive start when they welcome Hibernian for what will be Lee Johnson’s first league game in charge of the Easter Road club.

The second round of fixtures on Saturday, August 6 – which are still subject to TV coverage selection – sees the first Edinburgh derby of the season with Hibs hosting Hearts at Easter Road.

Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox while Celtic travel to Dingwall to face Ross County.

The final Old Firm derby of the season takes place after the split
The final Old Firm derby of the season takes place after the split (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen are at home to boss Jim Goodwin’s former club, St Mirren, Dundee United take on Livingston at Tannadice and Motherwell and St Johnstone meet at Fir Park.

And there will be plenty of big clashes in store over the season ahead.

The traditional New Year head-to-head between Rangers and Celtic is pencilled in for January 2 at Ibrox, while Scotland’s big two square off again at Celtic Park on April 8.

The fourth and final Old Firm league derby of the season will take place after the split.

The league season stops for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 12 and resumes on December 17.

