Michael Appleton returns for second stint as Blackpool manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Appleton returns for second stint as Blackpool manager

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.58am
Michael Appleton has been appointed Blackpool boss for the second time (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Appleton has been appointed Blackpool boss for the second time (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Appleton has been appointed Blackpool boss for the second time.

Appleton has signed a contract until June 2026 and succeeds Neil Critchley, who quit the Sky Bet Championship club earlier this month to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant manager at Aston Villa.

“I am absolutely delighted to be here,” Appleton told the Blackpool website.

“To be able to come back to the club, with where the club is at during this moment in time, after two really successful seasons, I can’t wait to get started.

“This club now feels like the right club at the right time.

“The fans will certainly have seen glimpses of what I tried to do in my days at Lincoln.

“I want to play aggressive, forward-thinking football and we have certain things that we want from the players when we’re playing, dependent on opposition clearly.

“We just want to be exciting and get people off their seats.”

Appleton returns to Bloomfield Road on the back of a three-year stint in charge at Lincoln.

The 46-year-old spent just 65 days in charge of Blackpool between November 2012 and January 2013.

Appleton’s 11-game league reign was the shortest in Blackpool’s history. He resigned to take over at nearby Blackburn, but he was sacked after just 67 days at Ewood Park.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Michael back to Blackpool.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing what he can achieve during his second stint with us.

“All of the prospective head coaches were strong candidates and we spent several hours with each to get to know them better.

“After debating their individual pros and cons, we were unanimous in our decision to choose Michael Appleton.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier