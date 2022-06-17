Wales wing Alex Cuthbert signs new two-year contract with the Ospreys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales wing Alex Cuthbert signs new two-year contract with the Ospreys

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 1.56pm
Alex Cuthbert has agreed a new contract with the Ospreys (PA)
Alex Cuthbert has agreed a new contract with the Ospreys (PA)

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has signed a new contract with the Ospreys.

The Welsh region said that 32-year-old Cuthbert had agreed a two-year deal.

Cuthbert joined the Ospreys from Gallagher Premiership club Exeter ahead of this season.

He also gained a Wales recall for the first time since 2017, marking his return with a try-scoring appearance against Fiji.

Cuthbert won his 50th cap during the Guinness Six Nations clash against England in February, and he is part of Wales’ South Africa tour squad this summer.

“Our aim when we brought Alex back to the Ospreys was to get him consistently on the pitch and influencing games, which we duly achieved,” Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said.

“His performances warranted an international recall and helped us achieve Champions Cup qualification.

“The exciting thing is that he has more improvement to come, and will be instrumental in us competing next season.”

