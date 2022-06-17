Ben Mee bids fond farewell to Burnley fans with full-page ad in local paper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Mee has said his goodbyes to Burnley fans after an 11-year spell at Turf Moor with the help of a full-page advertisement in the local newspaper.

Mee delivered an emotional message in the Burnley Express after news of his departure was confirmed earlier this month.

“As you all probably know by now I’ll be leaving the club after 11 years,” Mee wrote.

A few words to sum up an incredible 11 years and a club I'll never forget. Thank you @BurnleyOfficial. — Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) June 16, 2022

“It’s a club and town that has grown a very special place in my heart throughout that time.

“I’d like to thank all the staff I have worked with throughout my time at the club who made Burnley home for me.

“There are so many fantastic people that work behind the scenes to make it all tick over and it was a pleasure to work with you and get to know you all.

“To my team-mates, who I’ve been lucky enough to share the dressing room with, thank you for making my time so enjoyable.

“There have been plenty of brilliant players but also many great characters that have become very good friends of mine.

“We have shared lots of incredible times on and off the pitch and it was a joy sharing those moments with you.”

Mee made 376 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester City in 2012 following a loan spell.

He won two promotions into the Premier League at Turf Moor, and helped the club qualify for the Europa League in the 2018-19 season.

Mee added: “Finally, thank you to you the fans who have helped make my 11 years at the club so special.

“It has truly been an honour to play for and captain your club. Your passion, devotion and spirit never faltered throughout my time here.

“I am sure that will help carry the club forward into exciting times ahead.

“I’ll follow and support the club wherever I am without doubt and I’ll certainly be bringing my children back to the Turf.”

The 32-year defender is expected to continue playing, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing him after Burnley’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.