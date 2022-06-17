Age no barrier for Danny Care after earning England recall against Barbarians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Age no barrier for Danny Care after earning England recall against Barbarians

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 2.46pm
Danny Care won the last of his 84 England caps in 2018 (Steven Paston/PA)
Danny Care’s attacking instincts have placed him on the brink of his England comeback in Sunday’s uncapped international against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Care has been picked on the bench as scrum-half cover for the starting Harry Randall nearly four years after he made the last of his 84 Test appearances, when he fell out with Eddie Jones.

The 35-year-old’s electric form for Harlequins over the last two seasons has earned him a recall, with Jones viewing his influence in attack as being ideal for the speed of the modern game.

“I’ve always liked Danny as a player. He played a lot of Tests for me early on, from 2016 to 2018,” Jones said.

“He’s got the ability to jump on a break and make sure the attack keeps going forward which, given the speed of the ball in today’s game, is invaluable. And he’s a good character.

“Since he been in camp he’s been fantastic, really rejuvenated, spring in his step, sparkle in his eye. He’s a little bit wiser than he was before so it’s really positive.”

What role Care is to play in Jones’ plans beyond Sunday remains uncertain, with England’s head coach declining to say whether he will be involved in next month’s tour to Australia.

Danny Care is one of the most dangerous attacking players in the Premiership
Danny Care is one of the most dangerous attacking players in the Premiership (Steven Paston/PA)

He will be 36-years-old by the time the next World Cup arrives and is behind at least Randall and Ben Youngs in the scrum-half hierarchy, but Jones refused to close any doors.

“The only thing we’re worried about this week is the Barbarians. We’ll finish with the Barbarians and then worry about the Australia tour. I know it sounds boring but that’s how it is,” Jones said.

“I don’t think age is a consideration. It’s about his desire to want to get better and whether physically he can do it. Certainly this week he’s shown us nothing untoward.

“Our younger players benefit from conversations with guys like Courtney Lawes and Jonny May and Danny Care.

“They’ve got the wisdom of experience and they can share situations with them, share the feelings that they have, share the potential downsides or upsides of engaging in certain behaviours.”

London Irish’s full-back sensation Henry Arundell saw his breakthrough season hit a stumbling block when a muscle strain ruled him out of contention for Sunday, although he could still be taken to Australia.

Randall has been appointed vice-captain in a team led by Tom Curry and he partners Marcus Smith at half-back.

Jonny May and Joe Cokanasiga are picked on the wings following injury-enforced absences and play outside a centre partnership of Mark Atkinson and Joe Marchant.

Jonny Hill’s foot injury meant he missed the Six Nations but he is restored to the second row, with Curry, Sam Underhill and Alex Dombrandt forming a strong back row.

“We are looking forward to playing against an unusually French Barbarians side – which you normally only get when you play the French Barbarians,” Jones said.

“We’ll use it as an opportunity to develop combinations and assess players for the Australia tour.”

