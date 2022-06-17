Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 3.48pm
Ryan Porteous has been fined (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ryan Porteous has been fined (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out.

The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the plastic glass into the air and causing “a small cut” to the head of Siobhan Brett outside a Miners Club in the Midlothian town of Dalkeith in February this year.

Porteous, who has played more than 130 games for Hibs and has featured in Scotland squads over the past three years, was fined £320 and ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The Easter Road club moved quickly to acknowledge the “severity” of the incident in which their star defender was culpable. They have punished Porteous internally with the “maximum possible fine”.

“Hibernian FC fully condemns the actions of Ryan Porteous,” said a statement on Hibs’ website.

“Whilst observing the conclusion of the legal proceedings, the club investigated this internally.

“Hibernian FC fully understands the severity of this incident, as does Ryan, and he has been handed the maximum possible fine, alongside receiving punishment at Court.

“Hibernian FC expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from its players and staff. This has been firmly reinforced to the player.

“This will now remain a private matter and Hibernian FC will make no further comment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier