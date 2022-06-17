Southampton sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 4.52pm Updated: June 17 2022, 6.22pm
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has become Southampton’s first signing of the summer (Niall Carson/PA)
Southampton have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, capped 10 times by Ireland and who gained fame last year after saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in a World Cup qualifier in Portugal, has agreed a five-year deal at St Mary’s and becomes Saints’ first signing of the summer.

Bazunu joined City as a 16-year-old after impressing at Shamrock Rovers and although he did not make a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, he has gained experience on loan with Rochdale and Portsmouth in League One over the past two seasons.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the works for a few weeks and I’m really happy that we’ve got everything over the line, and I’m just excited to see what’s ahead,” Bazunu told Southampton’s official website.

“I feel like it’s a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity – the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football. Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Bazunu has “tremendous potential” and will provide competition for places at St Mary’s.

“As a club, we are always on the lookout for young talent and Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad,” the Austrian said.

“We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

“He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age. Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and teammates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”

The Saints later announced the arrival of a second goalkeeper, former Poland youth international Mateusz Lis, who has agreed a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Turkish club Altay SK had expired.

Hasenhuttl added: “Mateusz is a player who has a lot of the right attributes we look for in a goalkeeper, and still with his best years ahead of him.

“Of course, it was a priority for us to strengthen this department in the summer, and Mateusz is an important addition who we hope will be able to help us in the future.”

