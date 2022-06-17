Chance to play UCL football with Spurs was music to the ears of Yves Bissouma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chance to play UCL football with Spurs was music to the ears of Yves Bissouma

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 5.32pm
Yves Bissouma has signed for Tottenham (Mike Hewitt/PA)
New Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is already dreaming of playing in the Champions League for his new club and hearing the competition’s music.

The midfielder completed a move from Brighton on Friday, signing a four-year deal for a £25million fee, which could increase due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

It is the third addition Spurs have made since they secured a place back in Europe’s elite tournament with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League following their 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of last season.

Excitement is building at the north London club about being back in the Champions League, in which Tottenham finished runners-up in 2019, and their new signing cannot wait to hear the anthem in person for the first time.

“When I was young, football was my life. I wanted to play football every day, every moment. If I don’t play football I am not happy,” Bissouma told Spurs TV.

“Now to be a football professional, to be at Spurs, a big club, when I remember 11 or 12 years ago, it gives me some sensations. My mum and dad are here as well and they help me a lot.

“To be here in London, with Spurs, and the Champions League music, imagine? The emotion is too much. I just say thank you to God.

“It is my dream to play Champions League. When I was younger I remember watching the Champions League every day and I can’t believe to play Champions League for Spurs. I am so happy.”

While Bissouma has spent the last four years in England with Brighton, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country, as recently as 2016 the 25-year-old was plying his trade in the Mali domestic league and remembers growing up playing barefoot in the streets.

He added: “It was really hard because in Africa we don’t have the opportunities like here.

“For example, when I was younger my dad, my mum, they just work to help us, but if you want to play football they don’t have money to buy you shoes, so we just play on the streets with friends, no shoes, but we enjoyed this moment because I was young and my friend as well.

“It was one part of my life I was happy for because when I remember this, I just say I have come so far.”

Bissouma’s addition will provide competition in midfield to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp with the futures of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all uncertain.

Yves Bissouma
Yves Bissouma arrives at Spurs from Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

The Mali international is the third signing made by Spurs this summer after securing the services of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster earlier in the transfer window.

Boss Antonio Conte was keen for Tottenham to build a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League, and the former Brighton ace is eager to work with the Italian.

“I am going to try to help the team,” Bissouma said.

“We have a good group and a good coach as well. He is a great coach, everyone knows him.

“I can pass this (next) step with him and I know he is going to help me more to be what I want to be. I try to help the team as well, so I am very happy.”

