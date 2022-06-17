Ryan Peniston’s Queen’s dream ended by Filip Krajinovic in quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Peniston’s Queen’s dream ended by Filip Krajinovic in quarter-finals

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 5.44pm
Ryan Peniston’s Queen’s Club run is over (John Walton/PA)
British rookie Ryan Peniston’s dream Queen’s Club debut was ended by Filip Krajinovic at the cinch Championships.

The 26-year-old left-hander from Southend took the first set of their quarter-final and looked on course to add world number 48 Krajinovic to the scalps of Francisco Cerundolo and top seed Casper Ruud.

But experienced the Serbian hit back for a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory to end British interest in the singles.

Peniston can console himself with a £50,000 pay day, almost double his earnings for the rest of the year.

He will also move up 35 places in the rankings to 145 in the world.

In an impressive start to the match, Peniston had already created seven break points before he finally struck for 5-4 after Krajinovic dumped a volley into the net.

A forehand winner which clipped the baseline brought up the opening set in just 47 minutes.

With the temperature touching 33C on centre court, Krajinovic threatened to boil over when he was called for a foot fault, but the 30-year-old grabbed the only break to level the match.

When Peniston’s forehand crashed into the net following a fine return of serve Krajinovic moved a break ahead at 3-2 in the third.

Peniston won an epic rally with a diving volley at the net to haul himself level, but his inexperience showed when he immediately double-faulted on his way to dropping serve to love.

After Peniston floated a forehand wide on match point, Krajinovic said: “That was really tough.

“The conditions were hot, windy. He played really well and for a set and a half he was the better player.

“But I started to play more aggressively and he made some mistakes, and I’m very happy to be in my first semi-final on grass.

“But he’s going to be a very good player, I wish him all the best.”

Peniston can now move on to next week’s tournament in Eastbourne having been handed a wild card.

