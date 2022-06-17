George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 10.02pm
George Kruis is to retire after playing for the Barbarians this weekend (David Davies/PA)
George Kruis is to retire after playing for the Barbarians this weekend (David Davies/PA)

George Kruis admits his career swansong at Twickenham on Sunday could prove an emotional occasion.

The ex-England and Saracens lock will hang up his boots after a final run-out with the Barbarians against his former international team-mates.

At the age of just 32, Kruis has taken a decision to walk away from the game relatively early and focus on his business interests.

Kruis (left) won 45 caps for England and featured in the 2019 World Cup final
Kruis (left) won 45 caps for England and featured in the 2019 World Cup final (Ashley Western/PA)

For someone capable of such a level-headed choice, the small matter of playing rugby for one last time is itself unlikely to bother him sentimentally.

Yet with a large group of family and friends in attendance, he concedes it could be a different story.

“I probably don’t have too many emotions as a person myself but having 80 or so friends or family watching I’m sure will be emotional,” said Kruis, a 2019 World Cup finalist who has spent the past two years with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.

“And I enjoy the fact that rugby can bring experiences to other people, or bring people out of the house.

“That side of it will be a little bit emotional but, in terms of playing a last game, I don’t think it should be too much.

“I’m loving it. It will be a nice memory. I’m pretty lucky to have had a good career and to have so many family and friends come in to watch my last game.

“A player would always want to play for the Barbarians and for it to be my last game will be quite nice.”

Kruis, who won 45 England caps, will now spend more time on his developing CBD and vitamin supplement company.

He has not closed the door completely on a return to the game but he feels it is very much the right time to move on.

Kruis will team up with Will Skelton for one last time
Kruis will team up with Will Skelton for one last time (David Davies/PA)

“I’d never say never but this last year has been tough, trying really hard to focus on something outside of rugby as well as inside,” said Kruis, who will line up in the second row alongside his former Saracens team-mate Will Skelton, the Australian, in a side otherwise dominated by Grand Slam-winners France.

“Over a season you start to see the effects of trying to juggle a couple of things full-time.

“So, I’d never say never but I wouldn’t do it alongside anything else.”

