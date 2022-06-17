Dan Cole more appreciative of final appearance after barren Leicester run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Cole more appreciative of final appearance after barren Leicester run

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 10.02pm
Dan Cole has been a key part of Leicester teams for 15 years (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Cole has been a key part of Leicester teams for 15 years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dan Cole can recall a time when it was “automatic” for Leicester to reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs and final.

But the fact their last Twickenham appearance in English rugby’s showpiece domestic occasion was nine years ago has brought a level of appreciation to Saturday’s final against Saracens.

When England prop Cole made his Tigers debut almost 15 years ago, they were a dominant force.

Leicester
Leicester players celebrate winning the Premiership title in 2009 (David Jones/PA)

Leicester reached nine successive Premiership finals from 2005 to 2013, with Cole three times a title winner.

But the likes of Saracens and Exeter then surged past them as Tigers found themselves twice flirting with relegation, rather than challenging for silverware, during recent campaigns.

“When I first came into the side, we were on five finals on the bounce and it was an automatic we would get to the play-offs and be in the final,” Cole said.

“Leicester reached nine in a row, and even though you won or lost, it was always ‘we have next year’.

“Then that stopped, and you go nine years without reaching one and you learn to appreciate it.

“You learn how hard it is to win one and how fortunate you are to play in a side that wins week in, week out.

“Now, we are turning things around, but you understand how hard it is to win. Two or three years ago we could barely win a game for love nor money.”

Cole has vivid memories of the Premiership pain-game, recalling how the 2018-19 season unfolded, with Leicester finishing 11th, having beaten Newcastle in what many billed as a relegation decider.

Dan Cole
Dan Cole (right) in Premiership action for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

“I remember sitting in the changing room about two weeks before we played Newcastle away in the relegation clash,” he added.

“We had played Northampton at home on a Friday night and got beaten. We had thrown everything as a squad at it, and they had beaten us.

“You just sat in the changing room and thought ‘we are stuffed’. Everyone in the room was trying as hard as they could, and we could not get a result.

“That was the lowest moment I have ever had in a Leicester shirt.”

Fast-forward to an inspired revival over the past two years led by head coach Steve Borthwick, and Leicester are once again chasing title glory.

Cole, who turned 35 last month and will make his 290th Leicester appearance in the final, said: “There is nothing flash about us, which suits my personality well.

“The 80 minutes you play at the weekend is a very small part. There is a lot more goes into the games and victories.

“As you get older you make more memories and you cling on to them a little bit more, because as you get older you know you are not going to be able to do it forever.

“We are never going to have the same squad of players again, and you never know what opportunities you are going to get.

“You want to impress on some of the young guys that you have to appreciate this one for what it is.”

