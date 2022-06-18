On this day in 2007: Michael Vaughan stepped down as England’s ODI captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2007: Michael Vaughan stepped down as England’s ODI captain

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 6.02am
Michael Vaughan stood down as one-day captain on this day in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Michael Vaughan stood down as one-day captain on this day in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Michael Vaughan stepped down as captain of England’s one-day side on this day 15 years ago.

The announcement came just a couple of months after England’s poor World Cup performance, which saw them crash out at the group stage after a fifth-placed finish in the Super 8 round.

Vaughan’s position as captain came under increasing pressure due to his below-par performances, averaging 27.15 and failing to record a century, with a top ODI score of 90 not out.

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan’s form with the bat came under scrutiny before he decided to step down (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The Yorkshire batter had taken the role of skipper in 2003 but did not think having different captains for different formats was the way forward.

Vaughan said in a statement: “Since our disappointing performances in the World Cup, I have been giving careful consideration as to what is the best way forward for the England one-day team and my own role within the side.

“I reached this decision some time ago, but I did not want to announce it until after the end of this Test series (against the West Indies) to avoid it becoming a distraction to the team. However, due to intense speculation in the media about my future, I feel it is important to make my intentions clear now.

Collingwood Vaughan
Michael Vaughan was replaced by Paul Collingwood as ODI captain (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Our priority is to build a one-day squad able to compete strongly at the next World Cup and I firmly believe that the interests of the team will be best served if I step down and allow another player to gain additional experience of captaincy in the one-day international arena.

“I will continue to play one-day cricket for Yorkshire and it is not my intention to retire from one-day international cricket as a player. I do, however, fully appreciate that the new captain will need a period of time to establish his own authority over the team.”

Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood was later chosen as his replacement.

