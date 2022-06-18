Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons By Press Association June 18 2022, 9.46pm Harry Darling has joined Swansea from MK Dons (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons. The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons. Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge. “Russell was a massive part of it. I was with him at my last club and we’ve stayed in contact,” he told the club’s official site. “I love working with him and it’s such a big club. I’ve heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here. “I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line – I just can’t wait to get started. “The style is different, but when it gets going it’s such an exciting way of playing and it can really dominate teams.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Freddie Burns in shock after late Leicester drop goal clinches Premiership title Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal GINGER GAIRDNER: Advice from the Victorian gardeners From the plague to tomato flu – the unusual illnesses to be aware of if you’re travelling this summer