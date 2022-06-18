Kieron Dyer vows to make most of his second chance as he awaits liver transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieron Dyer vows to make most of his second chance as he awaits liver transplant

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 11.50pm
Kieron Dyer is awaiting a liver transplant (Nick Potts/PA)
Kieron Dyer is awaiting a liver transplant (Nick Potts/PA)

Kieron Dyer has vowed to make the most of his second chance in memory of the person who saves his life.

The 43-year-old former England midfielder needs a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a condition which scars the bile ducts and ultimately causes serious damage.

Dyer is now awaiting a phone call from the donor team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to inform him a suitable organ has become available, but is acutely aware of what that would mean.

Kieron Dyer
Kieron Dyer counted Newcastle among his clubs during his playing career (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m aware I’m dependent on someone else’s misfortune giving me the chance to live a long and happy life. My greatest hope is that, whoever’s liver I get, I do that person proud.

“They encourage you to touch base with the family of your donor after your operation and that’s something I thoroughly intend to do.

“It would give me some comfort, I think, if I was in the situation of a family who had lost a loved one. They would have lost someone they have cherished and loved but through their generosity they have given someone else the chance of a long life.

“I hope I’ll earn their legacy. I wouldn’t want to screw that up. I know how precious a second chance would be.”

Dyer, whose playing career took him to Ipswich, Newcastle, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough, was diagnosed with a liver condition in 2002 and PSC was detected during a routine check-up, although he was initially not expected to need a transplant until much later in life.

However, his situation has become more pressing and he has had to put his coaching career on hold as a result.

He freely admits he was scared by the news, but has since found the strength to look forward to what lies ahead after dealing with the fears of his family and friends.

Dyer said: “I am not putting bravado on, but you have to find that inner strength, not just for you, but for them. They’re worried, but I’m not worried.

“I am looking forward to it in a way. I am looking forward to being a brand new me and doing things better and quicker because I am still competitive.”

