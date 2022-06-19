On this day in 2014: England suffer World Cup woe at hands of Luis Suarez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2014: England suffer World Cup woe at hands of Luis Suarez

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 6.02am
Luis Suarez scored twice as Uruguay beat England at the 2014 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luis Suarez scored twice to push England to the brink of a group stage elimination at the World Cup on this day in 2014.

The then-Liverpool striker made headlines for good and bad reasons at the tournament in Brazil but produced his best against England in Sao Paulo.

England were left on the brink of elimination after the defeat in Sao Paulo
Suarez netted either side of a Wayne Rooney reply to condemn Roy Hodgson’s side to a 2-1 defeat and leave them bottom of Group D with zero points after two games.

Rooney was England’s biggest threat, curling a free-kick narrowly wide and then heading against the bar from close range from a Steven Gerrard cross.

Yet Uruguay were more organised and Suarez more clinical, despite not being fully fit as he returned to action following knee surgery.

Wayne Rooney gave England some hope with an equaliser
His first goal came as he twisted expertly to guide a header past Joe Hart from an Edinson Cavani cross just before half-time.

England rallied after the break, with Rooney testing Fernando Muslera before finally breaking through by turning in a Glen Johnson cross for his first World Cup finals goal 15 minutes from time.

Suarez, however, was to have the final word. With five minutes remaining, Muslera launched the ball upfield and captain Gerrard succeeded only in flicking it into his Liverpool colleague’s path.

Suarez finished the game with a clinical second
Suarez made no mistake as he raced into the area and steadied himself to lash home a ferocious shot.

The inquest began almost immediately but manager Hodgson insisted he had no intention of quitting.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, of course, but I don’t feel I need to resign,” said Hodgson, who conceded his side’s chances of progressing were “unbelievably slim”.

He added: “To be in with a chance of continuing we really needed a result and we didn’t get it.”

England manager Roy Hodgson defied calls to quit after the defeat
England’s fate was confirmed the following day when Costa Rica beat Italy to put the top two spots in the group out of reach.

They could not even claim a consolation victory in their final game as they played out a drab goalless draw with Costa Rica.

As for Uruguay, they went on to beat a 10-man Italy side 1-0 to qualify for the last 16, but that was far from the full story. Suarez again proved the main talking point but this time for altogether different reasons after biting Giorgio Chiellini.

