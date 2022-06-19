Geraint Thomas becomes first British rider to win Tour de Suisse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Geraint Thomas becomes first British rider to win Tour de Suisse

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 6.32pm
Geraint Thomas has won the Tour de Suisse (Eddy Risch/AP/PA)
Welshman Geraint Thomas became the first British winner of the Tour de Suisse after finishing second in the individual time trial in Vaduz on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the final stage of Switzerland’s biggest road race three seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel but it was enough to claim the overall victory.

Thomas began the final stage two seconds behind leader Sergio Higuita, from Colombia, after finishing fifth on the penultimate stage, but the 2018 Tour de France winner scorched around the 25.6km course on Sunday to claim the spoils.

Higuita managed to limit his losses sufficiently to take second overall, 1:12 behind Thomas and four seconds ahead of Jakob Fuglsang.

Neilson Powless withstood a late bike change to secure fourth place in the general classification, while Stefan Kung moved up to fifth overall thanks his third-place finish in the time trial.

The Tour de Suisse, one of the last major warm-up races for the Tour de France, has been hit by Covid withdrawals, including Britain’s Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and his Ineos team-mate Adam Yates.

Thomas posted on Twitter after his victory: “Don’t think many were expecting that.

“Delighted to finally win Tour de Suisse. Big thanks to the boys and the team for all of their work this week.”

