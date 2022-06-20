Cameron Norrie looking forward to home comforts as Wimbledon approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie looking forward to home comforts as Wimbledon approaches

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 6.02am
Cameron Norrie is the British number one (Steven Paston/PA)
Cameron Norrie is the British number one (Steven Paston/PA)

Cameron Norrie heads to Wimbledon as British number one for the first time and is seeking to finally reach the second week of a grand slam.

Being the nation’s top-ranked male player at SW19 weighed heavy on many shoulders in the past until Andy Murray ended the 77-year wait for a champion in 2013.

But laid-back Norrie, who was born in South Africa to Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David before being brought up in Auckland, does not get fazed by the expectations of the home crowd.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Six – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Norrie lost to Roger Federer in the third round last year (Adam Davy/PA)

The 26-year-old, who broke into the world’s top 10 earlier this year, is confident he can break the glass ceiling and get past the third round at a major tournament.

“I think it’s just putting myself in that situation time and time again,” he said.

“Being better than the other guy in the bigger moments. That’s what tennis comes down to.

“So I’m looking forward to it. I really like the grass and the vibe around the grass, and being at home.”

Certainly Norrie is looking forward to some home comforts. At last year’s tournament, played under coronavirus restrictions, all the players had to stay in a central London hotel and get a bus to the Wimbledon site – which actually took Norrie past his own digs.

“I think it’s always an advantage, sleeping in your own bed, being familiar with your room and everything,” he added.

“It’s going to be nice so I’m looking forward to that and just being close – that drive was a killer last year from central London to Wimbledon.

“It was like a good hour every day, so it’s going to be nice to be 10 minutes and I’m there.

“I was literally driving past it every day last year, seeing it from the bus and thinking ‘wow I could easily be staying there right now’. That was frustrating.”

Murray is now 35 and facing yet more fitness worries ahead of the championships, but the two-time champion’s legacy will endure for a long time.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jack Draper faced Novak Djokovic on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Jack Draper, who took a set off eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the first round last year, is trying to emulate the Scot on and off the court.

“I obviously was able to watch him a lot at an early age. I think he was in his prime when I was eight until 14,” said 20-year-old Draper.

“Watching him and being able to see the lessons, just from his game, without knowing him, was great.

“Then obviously I’ve had the chance to hit with him and get to know him during the last part of his career.

“I think for a young player like myself, having that sort of influence, and being able to be around that on a daily basis and understand because at the end of the day Andy’s a champion.

“So to understand his habits and the way he lives his life in order to be a top tennis player definitely gives me a lot of lessons and a lot of confidence that I can hopefully go down the same path.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier