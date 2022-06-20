‘Super difficult’ for Serena Williams to win at Wimbledon – Karolina Pliskova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Super difficult’ for Serena Williams to win at Wimbledon – Karolina Pliskova

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 9.02am
Serena Williams will make her comeback appearance in the women doubles of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Adam Davy/PA)
Serena Williams will make her comeback appearance in the women doubles of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Adam Davy/PA)

Serena Williams’ comeback appearance will not take place until at least Tuesday but old sparring partner Karolina Pliskova has shot down suggestions the 23-time grand slam winner could be a contender at Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old caught the tennis world cold last Tuesday when she announced her intention to play the third major of the year and at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Williams suffered an injury to her right leg at SW19 in 2021 and was forced to retire in the first round but has accepted a wild card to return to the All England Club, where she has won the title on seven occasions.

After being absent from the WTA Tour for 12 months, the American will partner up with Ons Jabeur to play doubles at Eastbourne before she once again attempts to draw level with Margaret Court’s tally of 24 grand slams.

But last year’s Wimbledon finalist Pliskova said: “I don’t know how long it has been since she has played. Has it been a year? It is a long time and she is not the youngest any more so I suppose the body also takes some time to get back into shape.

“Playing matches at tournaments is still very much different to just practising and from what I understand she is not playing (singles) here, she is just playing doubles.

“I think it will be difficult, super difficult for her no matter which kind of player she is because this is a thing where you still need some time.

“But of course, she is an amazing player, she achieved so much and still a number of players will be super scared to play her. This is her advantage but let’s see the level. I cannot really say.”

One of those who will hope to avoid Williams in the Wimbledon draw is Spanish player Paula Badosa.

World number three Badosa is among several top-10 players involved in the WTA 500 singles event along with the likes of Pliskova, who most recently beat Williams at the 2019 Australian Open.

Jabeur and Williams will face Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova at Devonshire Park with the doubles match expected to take place on Tuesday.

“I think it surprised everyone but it’s very good to have her back. It really amazes me how she has all this hunger for the game,” Badosa said of Williams.

“It is a great inspiration. It is nice to have her back and I hope she can be back for much more time because I think she does very good for tennis.

“But the other side, of course I don’t want to play against her! I hope the draw goes for another player because no one wants to play against Serena and less on grass. Let’s pray for that!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier