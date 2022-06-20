Todd Boehly poised to replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Todd Boehly poised to replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea chairman

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 11.56am
Todd Boehly, right, is expected to take over as Chelsea chairman when Bruce Buck, left, steps down (Adam Davy/PA)
Todd Boehly, right, is expected to take over as Chelsea chairman when Bruce Buck, left, steps down (Adam Davy/PA)

Todd Boehly is expected to become Chelsea chairman when Bruce Buck stands down at the end of the month, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly’s expected move into the chairmanship indicates once again the US billionaire’s desire for a hands-on stewardship at Stamford Bridge.

Buck has worked at Chelsea for almost 20 years, and will remain with the Blues in an advisory capacity when relinquishing the role of chairman.

Buck is understood to have won a lot of respect from Chelsea’s new consortium chiefs Boehly and Clearlake Capital during the club’s record £4.25billion sale process.

The 48-year-old Boehly is understood to have found himself greatly engaged and fascinated by the challenge ahead at Chelsea however, prompting his move towards the central role of chairman.

Buck helped broker Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea purchase in 2003, before progressing to the role of chairman as the Blues became a dominant global force.

The New York-born lawyer was on hand as the Blues won 21 men’s trophies and 12 women’s titles in the Abramovich era.

“I am proud to have helped Chelsea realise great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community,” said Buck.

“Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place.

“The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.”

Todd Boehly File Photo
Todd Boehly, pictured, will underscore again his central role at Chelsea with an expected move into the role of chairman (Adam Davy/PA)

Boehly’s expected transition to the chairmanship will add even more clarity to the Blues’ leadership structure, with the Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner in line for a central influence in all aspects of club administration.

Clearlake Capital’s co-founder Behdad Eghbali’s robust relationship with Boehly has underpinned the Blues’ new ownership structure from the off.

Clearlake’s confidence in Boehly’s vision for Chelsea has allowed the US magnate to assume the most prominent public role in the new Stamford Bridge set-up.

And Boehly moving into the chairmanship only further cements those relationships.

New Chelsea chief Boehly hailed Buck’s west London influence, as much for helping oversee the long-running Say No To Anti-Semitism and No To Hate campaigns.

“Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport,” said Boehly.

“We thank Bruce for his service and commitment to the club.”

